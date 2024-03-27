LeVert isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Hornets, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

Max Strus will replace LeVert in the starting lineup Wednesday after missing time with a knee injury. LeVert is averaging 12.2 points, 7.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 32.4 minutes across his last five appearances coming off the bench.