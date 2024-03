LeVert is set to start at shooting guard in Sunday's game versus the Nets, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

LeVert is the next man up for the Cavaliers with Dean Wade (personal) sidelined, plus Donovan Mitchell (knee) and Max Strus (knee) still out. Cleveland has opted to go with a slightly smaller lineup by inserting LeVert. The wing put up 31 points, five rebounds and eight assists across 44.4 minutes in his only other start this season.