Osman was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols Saturday, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Osman is the latest Cavs player to enter protocols, joining a list that includes Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, among others, as Sunday's game against Toronto approaches. Osman figures to miss at least the next 7-to-10 days, barring him returning a pair of negative tests within a 24-hour span.