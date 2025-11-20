Porter closed Wednesday's 114-104 loss to the Rockets with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 26 minutes.

Porter made a significant impact despite coming off the bench, leading Cleveland in assists while tying Jarrett Allen for the team lead in rebounds. Porter's offensive production wasn't much to look at, though he didn't receive many opportunities. Porter has benefitted from the absence of Darius Garland (toe), but those chances may diminish soon as Garland inches closer to a return.