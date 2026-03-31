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Porter (groin) is available for Monday's game against the Jazz, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.

Porter will return to action following a seven-game absence due to a groin injury. He appeared in five games this month before going down with the injury, averaging 3.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 14.8 minutes per appearance during that stretch.

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