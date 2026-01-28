Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter (knee) is available to play Wednesday versus the Lakers.
Hunter has missed the past two games for the Cavs with a sore knee, but he'll return to the floor Wednesday evening, and he could see some more minutes coming his way with Evan Mobley (calf) out. Hunter is averaging 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 triples per contest this season.
