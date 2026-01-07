Hunter logged 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two assists over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 120-116 victory over the Pacers.

Hunter didn't see a big workload Tuesday, and that's been the case a lot lately. With the Cavaliers mostly healthy again, Hunter may struggle to be relevant outside of deeper formats. The emergence of Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson has really kept Hunter's appeal in check this season.