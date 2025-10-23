Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Iffy for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter (knee) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Nets.
After missing the season opener against the Knicks due to a knee issue, Hunter seems to be trending in the right direction. If he's ruled out for a second straight game, the team will likely turn to Dean Wade and Larry Nance to pick up the slack.
