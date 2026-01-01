default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hunter (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Hunter was unable to play in Wednesday's win against the Suns due to an illness, but the veteran forward has a chance to return for Friday's home game. Jaylon Tyson, Dean Wade and Sam Merrill would continue to see an uptick in minutes off the bench if Hunter is not cleared to play.

More News