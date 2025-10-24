Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Won't play vs. Brooklyn
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Hunter will miss a second straight game to start the season as he continues to deal with a right knee contusion. The team will likely pivot to Dean Wade and Larry Nance to shoulder the load.
