Mitchell logged 30 points (10-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals over 33 minutes during the Cavaliers' 114-110 loss to the Pistons on Sunday.

Mitchell scored 23 of his 30 points in the second half of Sunday's loss and finished as the game's leading scorer. The All-Star guard has scored at least 30 points in three consecutive games and in 20 of 34 regular-season games. Over his last 15 outings, Mitchell has averaged 29.6 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 3.7 threes and 1.6 steals over 33.2 minutes per game.