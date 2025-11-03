Mitchell (hamstring) amassed 37 points (12-21 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 117-109 victory over the Hawks.

After missing Friday's game against Toronto with a hamstring injury, Mitchell showed no ill effects in his return. The superstar guard recorded a season high in points, leading all scorers in Sunday's win as well. Mitchell is on fire as the team's top playmaker in the absence of Darius Garland (toe), with the former averaging 29.5 points, 4.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest through six games this season.