Mitchell logged 41 points (14-24 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 118-112 win over the Pacers.

Mitchell had his way in Friday's victory, pouring in 40-plus points for the second time in four games. He dominated throughout the contest, putting up double figures in three of four quarters while tacking on 18 points in the final period. The guard is averaging 33.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals in six December appearances.