Mitchell finished Monday's 135-119 win over the Pacers with 43 points (16-27 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds and six assists over 34 minutes.

It was another scoring outburst for Mitchell, who scored 27 points through the first three frames of Monday's contest before putting the Cavaliers on his back with 16 fourth-quarter points to help snap the team's three-game losing streak. It was the third time this season that Mitchell scored 40-plus points, two of which have come over his last three outings. He is averaging 30.6 points, 5.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 threes and 1.4 steals over 34.3 minutes through the first 20 games of the 2025-26 regular season.