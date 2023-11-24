Mitchell (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Mitchell has missed four straight games due to a right hamstring strain, but he returned to practice Friday and may suit up Saturday. If Mitchell is cleared to play versus the Lakers, the superstar shooting guard may be subject to some restrictions after a multi-game absence.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Practices Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Out again Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Remains out against Denver•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Downgraded to out•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Iffy versus Detroit•