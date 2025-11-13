default-cbs-image
Mitchell (rest) is good to go Thursday against Toronto.

Mitchell and Evan Mobley were held out of Wednesday's game against Miami, but will be ready for the second leg of Cleveland's back-to-back against the Raptors. With Jaylon Tyson (concussion) ruled out again, expect Sam Merrill and Dean Wade to have increased roles off the bench.

