Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Will return Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (rest) is good to go Thursday against Toronto.
Mitchell and Evan Mobley were held out of Wednesday's game against Miami, but will be ready for the second leg of Cleveland's back-to-back against the Raptors. With Jaylon Tyson (concussion) ruled out again, expect Sam Merrill and Dean Wade to have increased roles off the bench.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Double-doubles in narrow loss•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Scores 29 points Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Paces scoring attack•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Drops 46 points vs. Sixers•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Dominates with 37 points•