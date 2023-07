Bates recorded 21 points (7-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist in 27 minutes during Monday's 100-77 Summer League win over the Grizzlies

Bates is one of Cleveland's two-way players for the 2023-24 season and should continue to feature heavily in their Summer League squad. He flashed impressive efficiency and defensive versatility in Monday's win.