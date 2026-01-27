Mobley posted 20 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 35 minutes during the Cavaliers' 114-98 win over the Magic on Monday.

Mobley co-led the Cavaliers in rebounds Monday and finished as the team's second-leading scorer behind Donovan Mitchell (45 points). Mobley has recorded at least two blocks in six of his last eight outings, and over that span he has averaged 17.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.8 blocks over 34.4 minutes per game while connecting on 51.3 percent of his field-goal attempts.