Mobley recorded 27 points (11-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes during Sunday's 117-115 loss to the Celtics.

Mobley put together arguably his best performance of the season Sunday, logging his second-highest scoring total and matching his season best in rebounds. Mobley did, however, break his streak of four consecutive games with at least one block, and it was just the second time this season he failed to collect a block or steal. The star big man has now double-doubled in four of his last five appearances.