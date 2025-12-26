Mobley provided 14 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 126-124 loss to New York.

Returning from a five-game absence due to a calf strain, Mobley was eased back into action on the second unit but still nearly recorded his fifth straight double-double despite a restricted workload. The fifth-year big had been on a roll prior to the injury, averaging 19.5 points, 10.3 boards, 4.3 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.4 threes in 33.9 minutes over his last 10 games.