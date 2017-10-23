Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Moving into starting lineup

Smith will move into the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

In a move that probably should have been made a week earlier, the Cavs will reinsert Smith into the starting five at shooting guard, while Dwyane Wade shifts to the bench. While both Wade and Smith have their deficiencies, Smith is a markedly better three-point shooter and a better defender at this stage in his career. After parting ways with an excellent outside shooter in Kyrie Irving this summer, the Cavs are desperate for floor-spacers in the backcourt, and that's exactly what Smith will bring. The 32-year-old has struggled thus far -- 2-13 3PT -- but he's a career 37.3 percent shooter from deep -- a drastic upgrade over Wade's career mark (28.7% 3PT).