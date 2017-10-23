Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Moving into starting lineup
Smith will move into the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.
In a move that probably should have been made a week earlier, the Cavs will reinsert Smith into the starting five at shooting guard, while Dwyane Wade shifts to the bench. While both Wade and Smith have their deficiencies, Smith is a markedly better three-point shooter and a better defender at this stage in his career. After parting ways with an excellent outside shooter in Kyrie Irving this summer, the Cavs are desperate for floor-spacers in the backcourt, and that's exactly what Smith will bring. The 32-year-old has struggled thus far -- 2-13 3PT -- but he's a career 37.3 percent shooter from deep -- a drastic upgrade over Wade's career mark (28.7% 3PT).
More News
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Starting Friday's preseason finale•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Will come off bench this season•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Resting Sunday vs. Wizards•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Will start preseason opener•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Heats up from long distance in Game 5•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Gets on track from three-point range•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...