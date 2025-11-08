Allen recorded 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's 148-114 win over the Wizards.

Allen shot the ball with efficiency and dominated on the glass, leading the Cavs with 14 rebounds. He's also contributed as a defender of late, racking up five steals and four blocks in his previous two matchups. After a rough first few games of the season, Allen appears to be back on track.