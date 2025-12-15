Allen (finger) recorded nine points (3-8 FG, 3-5 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes Sunday in the Cavaliers' 119-111 overtime loss to the Hornets.

Though Allen was back in action following a six-game absence due to a right middle finger strain, the Cavaliers appeared to deliberately keep his minutes in check Sunday as he works to regain conditioning. For the season, Allen is shooting a career-low 56.3 percent from the field and is averaging 14.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks in 25.9 minutes per game, but he could see a boost in his production once he's fully ramped back up. Evan Mobley (calf) is expected to miss multiple weeks, which could clear the way for Allen to take on more playing time and usage in the frontcourt.