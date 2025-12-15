Tyson closed Sunday's 119-111 overtime loss to the Hornets with 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes off the bench.

The second-year forward moved back to the second unit for the first time since Nov. 28, but Tyson still saw a starter's workload and delivered his third double-double of the season, all three of which have come in December. Through six games this month, the 20th overall pick in the 2024 Draft is averaging 17.5 points, 9.0 boards, 2.5 assists and 1.8 threes, and Tyson's role isn't going to shrink as long as Evan Mobley (calf) remains sidelined.