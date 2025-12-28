Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Massive double-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tyson generated 23 points (10-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds, one steal and one block across 30 minutes of Saturday's 117-100 loss to Cleveland.
Tyson registered his fourth double-double of the season, and he set a career high in rebounds. The second-year wing paced Cleveland in points and field goal attempts. Eight of his 15 rebounds came on the offensive end. On the year, Tyson is averaging 13.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals across 27.6 minutes per game this season.
