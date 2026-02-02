Tyson racked up 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-4 3Pt), three rebounds and six assists over 29 minutes during Sunday's 130-111 victory over Portland.

Tyson turned in a nice all-around performance during the win, helping the team to fill the production gap left by Evan Mobley (calf). Tyson is on a double-digit scoring streak that extends back to early January, and he's averaged 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists since the beginning of that run.