Tyson scored 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), grabbed five rebounds and blocked one shot in 17 minutes during Thursday's 137-115 win over the Hawks.

The rookie forward put together the second-best scoring game of his young career in the blowout victory and recorded just his second block while he was at it. He also contributed on the glass, and his efficiency was a plus for fantasy purposes as well. However, the bulk of his production came in the fourth quarter with the game already put away, so he likely can't be relied on for volume like this on a regular basis. Nonetheless, he'll look to build off this outing Sunday against the Mavericks.