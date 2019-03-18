Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Questionable Monday

Love is questionable for Monday's game against Detroit due to a lower back contusion, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Love went down hard during Saturday's contest at Dallas and, as a result, suffered a lower back bruise. With his injury history already this season, the Cavaliers may elect to ultimately keep their star sidelined for at least one game. If that does indeed happen, Larry Nance and Marquese Chriss are candidates to get increased playing time Monday. Love will still likely be a game-time call against the Pistons however.