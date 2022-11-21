Stevens closed Sunday's 113-87 win over the Heat with 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 22 minutes.

Stevens scored in double figures for the third time in his last four contests, though he did so much more efficiently Sunday night. He also collected his first steal of the 2022-23 campaign over six games. Stevens has started four straight matchups and looks to remain in this role until further notice.