Stevens isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's Play-In Game against the Warriors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Stevens entered the starting lineup in Memphis' regular-season finale due to many of the team's typical starters sitting out but will return to the bench Tuesday. Across Stevens' last 10 appearances coming off the bench, he has averaged 2.1 points and 2.0 rebounds in 7.1 minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Lamar Stevens: Finishes regular season in style•
-
Grizzlies' Lamar Stevens: Starting Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Lamar Stevens: Fails to score again Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Lamar Stevens: Gets minimal run in return•
-
Grizzlies' Lamar Stevens: Available Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Lamar Stevens: Cleared to play•