Stevens (shoulder) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Thunder.

Stevens has been dealing with a right shoulder issue that kept him out for the last three games, but he'll be ready to play Thursday. The 27-year-old forward is averaging 4.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 10.7 minutes per game over nine appearances for Memphis on the season.

