Nance closed with three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over five minutes during Wednesday's 138-113 victory over the Wizards.

Nance moved back into the rotation, suiting up for the first time in the past three games. Nance has been a non-factor this season, averaging just 3.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 12.9 minutes per game in 25 appearances. Given that he is not an every-night part of the rotation, managers need not consider him a viable fantasy asset.