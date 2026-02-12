Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Muted role continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nance closed with three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over five minutes during Wednesday's 138-113 victory over the Wizards.
Nance moved back into the rotation, suiting up for the first time in the past three games. Nance has been a non-factor this season, averaging just 3.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 12.9 minutes per game in 25 appearances. Given that he is not an every-night part of the rotation, managers need not consider him a viable fantasy asset.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Back in rotation Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Receives garbage-time run Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Available to play•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Remains out•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Remains out with calf strain•