Nance will start Sunday versus the Wizards, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Joining Nance in the first unit for Sunday's game will be Craig Porter, Max Strus, Jaylon Tyson and Nae'Qwan Tomlin. With Evan Mobley (calf), Jarrett Allen (knee) and Thomas Bryant (calf) all sitting out Sunday's regular-season finale, Nance could get major minutes, making him an attractive target in daily fantasy leagues with a favorable matchup against the Wizards' B Team.