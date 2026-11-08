Nance recorded 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-7 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 13 minutes during Saturday's 114-102 loss to the Nuggets.

Nance matched his career-high with five three-pointers, finishing with a season-high 15 points. Although Nance appears to have carved out a spot in the rotation, it does seem as though his days of being a fantasy-relevant asset are now behind him. Through nine games, he has averaged 4.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 three-pointers in 15.7 minutes per contest, leaving him outside the top 250.