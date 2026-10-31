Nance produced six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals in 18 minutes off the bench during Friday's 145-125 loss to Miami.

The journeyman big has seen a bigger role with Ivica Zubac (ankle) on the shelf, and over four games since the Pacers' starting center got injured, Nance has averaged 20.5 minutes while contributing 4.8 points, 4.0 boards, 1.8 steals, 1.0 threes, 0.8 assists and 0.5 blocks. With Obi Toppin (back) out Friday as well, Nance could see his usage increase even more, but he hasn't averaged 20-plus minutes over a full season since 2022-23 with the Pelicans.