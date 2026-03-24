Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Ruled out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nance (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Magic.
Nance was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness and won't play Tuesday. However, his absence shouldn't affect the rotation. The veteran big man's next chance to play will come Wednesday against Miami.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Late addition to injury report•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Rare sighting Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Muted role continues•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Back in rotation Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Receives garbage-time run Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Available to play•