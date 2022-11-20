Diakite posted 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block across 37 minutes in Saturday's 120-100 win over Motor City.

Diakite has posted similar stat lines in his first two appearances at the G League level, registering more than 20 points, more than seven rebounds, multiple assists and at least two steals in both contests. It remains to be seen for how long will Diakite stay in the G League, but while he does, he should play a prominent role on both ends of the court for the Charge.