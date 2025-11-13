Cavaliers' Thomas Bryant: Sees extended run
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bryant ended with four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and one block across 13 minutes during Wednesday's 130-116 win over the Heat.
With Donovan Mitchell (rest), Evan Mobley (rest), Darius Garland (toe) and Jaylon Tyson (concussion) out, Bryant saw his most meaningful playing time of the season. He contributed mainly on the boards, and his value remains limited when the starters are at full strength.
