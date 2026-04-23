Cavaliers' Thomas Bryant: Probable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bryant (calf) is probable for Thursday's Game 3 against Toronto.
Bryant is trending towards ending a six-game absence, but it remains to be seen just how involved he will be. He played double-digit minutes in his final 19 regular-season appearances.
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