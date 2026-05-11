Cavaliers' Thomas Bryant: Available Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bryant (back) is available for Monday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Pistons, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.
Bryant was a late addition to the injury report due to lower-back spasms, though he'll be available for Monday's contest. However, the big man isn't guaranteed to see meaningful minutes.
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