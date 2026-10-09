Bryant recorded eight points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two blocks in nine minutes during Thursday's 124-113 preseason loss to Boston.

Bryant was productive in a brief appearance, connecting on three of his four field-goal attempts while making an impact as a rim protector. With Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley anchoring Cleveland's frontcourt, Bryant projects to serve primarily as a reserve big man, limiting his fantasy upside unless additional minutes become available.