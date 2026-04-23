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Cavaliers' Thomas Bryant: Good to go Thursday
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RotoWire Staff
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Bryant (calf) is available for Game 3 against the Raptors on Thursday.
Bryant was upgraded to probable earlier in the day Thursday, and he's since been cleared to suit up. He hasn't seen any action since April 5, so it remains to be seen whether he'll be on any kind of minutes restriction in Game 3.