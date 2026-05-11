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Cavaliers' Thomas Bryant: Questionable for Monday
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1 min read
Bryant (back spasms) is questionable for Monday's Game 5 against the Pistons in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Bryant is just an emergency depth option for the Cavaliers. He has four playoff appearances to his name for an average of 6.3 minutes this season.
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