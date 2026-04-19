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Cavaliers' Thomas Bryant: Remains out for Monday
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Bryant (calf) is out for Monday's Game 2 against the Raptors.
Bryant will remain sidelined for his sixth straight game, though coach Kenny Atkinson did indicate that he's trending in the right direction. For now, he can be considered questionable for Game 3 on Thursday.