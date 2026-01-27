Williams logged nine points (3-8 FG, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 102-94 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Williams saw plenty of opportunities to make an impact despite being bumped back to a bench role Monday night. The two-way center logged a season-high 26 minutes and contributed across the board, accounting for two of his team's four swats. It's worth noting that Luka Garza (illness) was unavailable Monday, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Williams lose out on some playing time once Garza returns to health.