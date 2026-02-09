Williams was assigned to the G League's Maine Celtics on Monday.

Williams agreed to a two-year standard contract Thursday, though that development isn't indicative of a consistent role with Boston. The rookie has appeared in 14 NBA games (two starts) this season, averaging 1.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 8.0 minutes per contest. With the Celtics off until Wednesday against the Bulls, Williams could be recalled in time to rejoin the parent club.