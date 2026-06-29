Celtics' Amari Williams: Re-signing with Boston

Williams agreed to a contract with the Celtics on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Specifics of the deal are currently unknown, though Williams is set to return to Boston in 2026-27. The big man began his rookie season on a two-way deal before being upgraded to a standard contract. The Celtics declined his team option before re-signing him Monday, so it's possible he'll return to the club on another two-way pact. Either way, the 24-year-old will have to compete for playing time with Chris Cenac and Luka Garza behind Neemias Queta.