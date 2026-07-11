Celtics' Amari Williams: Leads Celtics to win Friday

Williams ended with 23 points (7-9 FG, 5-8 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 29 minutes in Friday's 83-80 Summer League overtime win over Toronto.

Williams appeared in 22 regular-season games for the Celtics during the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 1.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.1 steals across 6.6 minutes. The 24-year-old got off to an excellent start to Summer League, scoring a game-high 23 points while simultaneously recording a double-double. With that in mind, even if Williams continues to play well throughout his time in Las Vegas, it still may not improve his chances of earning a stable role in the Celtics' rotation in 2026-27.