Boston recalled Williams from the G League's Maines Celtics on Thursday.

Williams has rejoined the parent club after a solid G League performance in which he tallied 29 points, seven rebounds and five blocks against the Motor City Cruise. The center will now aim to earn a place in the first team's rotation, although he may not play a huge role, having made just two starts while averaging 2.4 points and 2.8 rebound per game at the NBA level in 2026.