Celtics' Amari Williams: Recalled from G League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams has been recalled from the G League.
Williams will be available for Sunday's game versus the Timberwolves, but that doesn't mean he'll touch the court. Williams has been a negligible part of the Celtics' rotation this season.
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